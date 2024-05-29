Assetmark Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 756.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

