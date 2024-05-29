Assetmark Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 72,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 205,496 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.