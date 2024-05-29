Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 211.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 956,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flex by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 944,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Flex by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 665,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,689 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.