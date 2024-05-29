Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $132,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $31,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $26,913,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $21,549,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $18,810,000.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
