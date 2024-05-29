Assetmark Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,930,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5,037.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after buying an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

