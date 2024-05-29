Assetmark Inc. Purchases 437 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DY opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $181.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

