Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $694,985,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after acquiring an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,439,000 after buying an additional 159,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $318.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.34 and a 200 day moving average of $306.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

