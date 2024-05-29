Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after purchasing an additional 623,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.39. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.