Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,099,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after buying an additional 582,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 355,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $48,291,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPE opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.