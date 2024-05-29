Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 278.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 323.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

