Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Atlanticus Stock Up 0.1 %
ATLCP stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.
About Atlanticus
