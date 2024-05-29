Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452,247 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,253,000 after purchasing an additional 382,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.