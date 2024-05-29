Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Atos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Atos has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Atos Company Profile
