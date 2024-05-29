Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Atos has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.