Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AI opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 41.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

