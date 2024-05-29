Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $289.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.94.

Shares of ADSK opened at $210.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

