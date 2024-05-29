Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,476,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 746,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $156,455,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

