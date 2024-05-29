Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 22951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

