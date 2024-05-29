Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

