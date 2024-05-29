Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

