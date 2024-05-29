Bank of America Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target to $90.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AIN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Albany International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Albany International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

