Bank of America Raises ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Price Target to $4.00

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ProKidney

ProKidney Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.78. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $41,259.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 and have sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.