Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.