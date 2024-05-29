Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

OZK stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,210,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

