Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of BCNAF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Barco has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.
About Barco
