Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 17th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of ABX opened at C$23.80 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4430605 earnings per share for the current year.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
