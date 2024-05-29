Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 17th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ABX opened at C$23.80 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4430605 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

