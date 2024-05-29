Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 175.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.