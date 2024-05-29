Barrick Gold Corp to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.01 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.