Baxter International Inc. (BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 1st

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
