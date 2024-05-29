Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 61.7% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.