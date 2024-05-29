BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
BayFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
BayFirst Financial Stock Performance
BAFN stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $47.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.
About BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
