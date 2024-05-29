BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading 4.5% Higher

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

