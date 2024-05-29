Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Upgraded at Argus

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BRK-B opened at $403.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hathaway

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 5,923,921 shares of company stock valued at $163,736,965 in the last 90 days.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

