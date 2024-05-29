Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

