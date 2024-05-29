Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BGFV

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.