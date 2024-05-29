Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

