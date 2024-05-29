Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $361.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

