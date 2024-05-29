BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 516.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 64.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BGR opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

