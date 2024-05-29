BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 99,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.