BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $771.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $788.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $785.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

