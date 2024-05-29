BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MYN opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
