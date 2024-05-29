BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 531,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

