Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OBDC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.