B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
BMRRY opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
