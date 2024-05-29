BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 31,285 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of REV Group worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in REV Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

REV Group stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.67. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $27.33.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

