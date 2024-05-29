BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHKLY opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

