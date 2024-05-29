BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BHKLY opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
