Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$127.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$92.03 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 77353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.98.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

