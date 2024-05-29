BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-270, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.55 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

