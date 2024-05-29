Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.52

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €64.52 ($70.13) and last traded at €65.66 ($71.37), with a volume of 282463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €65.08 ($70.74).

Brenntag Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.31 and a 200-day moving average of €78.46.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.