Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bridge Investment Group has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

