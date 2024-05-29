Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 92034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

