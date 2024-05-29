Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,911,000 after acquiring an additional 440,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,521,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,641,000 after purchasing an additional 929,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,713,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,677,000 after buying an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BRX stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

