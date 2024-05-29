Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,367.50

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,367.50 ($30.24).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.33) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.33) to GBX 2,520 ($32.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,335 ($29.82) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,310.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,387.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.58). The firm has a market cap of £118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,030.43, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

